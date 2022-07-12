Evil is arriving on the Switch this Autumn, as Kalypso Media have announced that Dungeons 3 is coming to Switch on September 15th. The RTS Dungeon builder looks like a great fit for the handheld console, and from the looks of the trailer it should run well on it too.

“Publisher Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios today announced the release date for Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition. The forces of evil have worked their cursed magic once more, and the acclaimed dungeon-building sim will be available for Nintendo Switch™ users from 15th September 2022.

In Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition the Absolute Evil has successfully united the forces of evil and established the roots of his dark empire as they continue their quest to defeat the overworld once and for all. After enticing Thalya, the dark elf priestess to become his chief lieutenant on the front-line, The Absolute Evil can continue his diabolic plan from the confines of his underground lair.

Players can unleash the wickedness within as they create their own unique underground dungeon from a huge array of rooms, traps and structures. Raise a terrifying army in the quest to defeat the overworld and choose from orcs, succubae, zombies and many other deeply despicable creatures. Then, set foot upon the light of the overworld where you will cast darkness and corruption across the land! Ready for even more evil? Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch™ Edition also includes the Once Upon a Time, Evil of the Caribbean and Lord of the Kings expansion packs.”