Warframe update sees the premiere of Nidus Prime Access and the return of Operation Plague Star

Digital Extremes has unleashed its latest Warframe update for players, infecting all platforms with a slew of Infested fun through the premiere of Nidus Prime Access and the return of Operation: Plague Star. Warframe players can now instantly unlock or earn the 33rd Prime Warframe, the powered-up Prime variant of Warframe Nidus, his Prime Weapons, and exclusive Prime Customizations.

A new trailer highlights the ravening plague-bearer Nidus Prime’s return:

Operation: Plague Star

Also premiering today is the return of the popular Operation: Plague Star event. The event runs for a limited time only through Thursday, September 30. Players will rally together to defend the Plains of Eidolon on Earth against Infested lifeforms before they make their way to Cetus. Operation: Plague Star will feature a slew of anticipated player rewards, including the new Ghoulsaw; the cruelest of weapons built for the crudest of Grineer soldiers. Available only through participating in Operation: Plague Star, the Ghoulsaw features a multitude of aerial attacks, slide attacks, and heavy-hitting combos. During this three-week event, players participating in Operation: Plague Star will also have the chance to receive Nidus Prime Relics in drops. This adds an additional bonus path to earning Nidus Prime in Warframe.

The latest Warframe update also introduces the Revenant Mephisto Collection to the Warframe Market. This is a unique alternative skin for the Revenant Warframe and brings some changes to Yareli’s movement ability. It introduces a foundational change to Merulina Dashing and Stat changes to Yareli’s abilities across the board, including:

Sea Snares Increase seek speed by about 60% and slightly increase bubble visibility to better register casts

Aquablades Increases range by about 25% Increase damage and duration by 50%

RipTide Increase radius by 25%



Warframe is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.