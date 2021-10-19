Places + Faces announce collaboration with Xbox

Places + Faces has announced a brand new collaboration with Xbox that’ll see a range of exclusive gaming accessories and apparel released. The partnership plans to combine Xbox Game Cloud Gaming (beta) and the digitally mobile ethos of Places + Faces.

Ciesay and Soulz are behind the collab, and have directed the main campaign video filmed in and around London. Plenty of talent will feature, such as Slawn (@OLAOLUSLAWN), model and gamer Jasmine Asia (@JASMINE.ASIA), youtuber GoldenBih (@GOLDENBIH) and music producer Kelvin Krash (@KELVINKRASH).

A thriving community

The community of Places + Faces is built around the world’s most inspiring talent, both aspiring and recognisable names. A$AP Rocky, Maya Jama, Mowa Lola, and Playboi Carti are just a few of the names included. With their ethos being built around being globally mobile, the partnership makes sense. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enables players to play over 100 console games on mobile phones and tablets via the cloud. It feels like a natural fit for both parties involved.

“We’ve been fans of Xbox since we owned our first Xbox back in 2002. We wanted to create something special and exclusively designed around the controller,” said Ciesay. “We wanted to create something that inspires both of our communities; a true collaboration between our brands.”

Some of the items created include a dedicated Cloud Gaming Pouch bag that enables playing anywhere and the Places + Faces ethos to come together. Firstly, the limited run comes with a customised Xbox Wireless Controller and a 1-Month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The controller’s orange and red gradient design are a homage to Ciesay and Soulz cameras. It’s design is a reminder of the magic of shooting on film. Secondly, a series of hoodies and t-shirts will also be available. You can watch the campaign video below: