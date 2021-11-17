0 comments

Competition: Win a bundle of Frontier Developments goodies

by on November 17, 2021
It’s almost Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait for some cool presents. We’ve teamed up with the wonderful folks at Frontier Developments to give you a chance to win a selection of merchandise from some of their most popular games, including some Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Headphones. The bundle of goodies include the following:

  • Planet Coaster: tote bag and pin badge
  • Planet Zoo: plushie and lunch box
  • Lemnis Gate: snapback cap and pin
  • Struggling: eyeball treat box
  • Elite Dangerous Odyssey: t-shirt (S)
  • Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Headphones

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is following the instructions below. There’re some really cool items to win, so have a go, yeah? The competition will run until November 25 at 12am GMT. It is open to UK entrants only. Good luck!

