MultiVersus announced by Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games has today announced MultiVersus, a brand new free-to-play platform fighter for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will introduce 2v2 team-based fights featuring an ever-expanding cast of characters and universes. Coming in 2022, MultiVersus is being developed by Player First Games.

Some of the characters already announced include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn from DC; Shaggy from Scooby Doo; Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes; Arya Stark from Game of Thrones; Tom & Jerry; Jake and Finn from Adventure Time; Steven Universe and Garnet from Steven Universe; and original creature Reindog.

MultiVersus will have a strong emphasis on online cooperative gameplay. Every fighter will have a deep combat mechanic, boasting customisable movesets that combine dynamically with other characters. If you ever wondered how the Lasso of Truth works with Shaggy’s sandwiches, or Arya’s face-swapping and Superman’s laser vision combine, you won’t have to imagine anymore.

Super Smash Warner Bros.

“With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine a deep roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free-to-play, online platform fighter with a wealth of iconic characters that fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support upcoming seasons and ongoing game content.”

“MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we’re excited to officially reveal the game,” said Tony Huynh, Co-Founder & Game Director, Player First Games. “We’ve built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy. We’re also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters.”

Finally, some of the biggest names in voice-acting return to MultiVersus. Kevin Conroy (Batman), Tara Strong (Harley Quinn), and John DiMaggio (Jake the Dog) are just a few of them. You can watch the new trailer below: