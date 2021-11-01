In celebration of the brand-new film releasing November 5, The eternals join Marvel Contest of Champions with new content and more. The latest motion comic is themed after Kabam’s latest promotional video, “The Eternals: Ikaris and Sersi enter The Battlerealm.”

Marvel Contest of Champions will also feature Eternals-themed content in the game. Players who download the game between November 5 and December 15 will receive a free 3-Star Ikaris and Sersei. There’ll also be a Limited-Timed Event Quest themed on the film.

World-renowned artist Bosslogic has also partnered with Kabam to create special artwork for the game that reflects the movie. You can check it out on their Instagram here.

You can watch The Eternals join Marvel Contest of Champions in the trailer below: