King Arthur: Legends Rise beta dates confirmed, two new trailers released

Kabam has revealed the details for the King Arthur: Legends Rise beta and it’s going to be happening later this month. On top of that, not content with releasing a new trailer like everyone else is doing for Summer Games Fest, we’ve got two new ones, both on the official YouTube channel.

The beta will be starting on June 29th in United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Philippines, and Hong Kong, and it’s an open beta so you don’t need a code or anything to get in — you just need to pre-register via the official site.

We’ve dropped a trailer below for you, but the link above will take you the King Arthur: Legends Rise channel where you can find the gameplay trailer that shows a deep dive into how it all plays, for the squad-based RPG that’s coming to PC and mobile devices (iOS, Android) later this year.

In King Arthur: Legends Rise, players take control of a young Arthur who has entered a dark pact with the dragon trapped within Excalibur to gain the power he needs to save Camelot. Arthur now faces his homeland of Camelot under threat from the forces of King Lot, the usurper who seeks to use the power of dark gods to gain absolute power over Britain and beyond. Players will need to assemble a team of mighty heroes to assist Arthur in facing Lot and other dark forces, mythical creatures, and power-hungry madmen head-on to fulfill his destiny and rebuild his kingdom of Camelot.

Here’s the feature list for the title, as well:

AN EPIC KING ARTHUR QUEST – Adventure through an immersive medieval campaign inspired by the quest of a young King Arthur, with epic action, turn-based squad battles against enemy factions, and fearsome monsters to earn rare rewards.

COLLECT POWERFUL ARTHURIAN HEROES – Collect, upgrade, and fight with legendary Arthurian-inspired knights, warriors, wizards, mages, and more. Equip your heroes with powerful medieval weapons called Relics, and equipment you earn on your adventures.

VANQUISH FEARSOME ENEMIES – Fight epic bosses and mythical monsters in intense turn-based battles as you progress through an interactive world with deep RPG systems and design.

VISUALLY STUNNING GRAPHICS – Experience visually stunning medieval-fantasy themed 3D characters, animations, visual effects, and environments developed on Unreal Engine 5.

MOBILE AND PC CROSSPLAY – Seamlessly switch between computer and mobile devices to play on the go or at home.

King Arthur: Legends Rise is coming to PC (Steam), iOS, and Android devices later this year.