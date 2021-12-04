Bioware celebrating Dragon Age Day 2021 with merchandise, giveaways and more

Bioware has announced a range of activities it will be involved in to celebrate this year’s Dragon Age Day on December 4, 2021. Dragon Age Day was launched unofficially by Teresa Murguia in the Fall of 2018, with a small team of founders also including Angela Mitchell, Savvy B., and Alistair SM James, as well as former participants Ghil Dirthalen and Andrastini. Bioware is getting involved this year to support inclusivity and accessibility with a contribution to Able Gamers charity as part of the event.

Throughout Dragon Age Day 2021, Bioware will be showcasing original creations on social media., They’ll also be revealing new Dragon Age merchandise on Dark Horse Direct, Gaming Heads, and the BioWare Gear Store. Also, keep your eyes peeled for free gift cards that will be given away too. Tag your posts on Twitter using #BioWareGiveaway for a chance to win.

Apex Legends has also launched a Dragon Age-themed Highland Ravager Weapon Charm available to EA Play members to claim anytime between December 2, 2021, and January 4, 2022, as part of the event.

Additionally, the Dragon Age Day team will be hosting events including charity rewards on sale from Dragon Age fan artists, 24+ hours of Twitch Livestreams all day today, writing, art & meme prompts and challenges, and videos spotlighting personal insights from the Dragon Age fan community (this year’s question: “Who is your favorite Dragon Age Companion/Character, and Why?).

You can also view the full list of activities here.

For those intrigued to see what’s coming next for Dragon Age fans, Bioware has confirmed they’re still hard at work on the next installment of the Dragon Age series and will reveal more next year.

In the meantime, there are two short stories you can sink your teeth into here to tide you over.