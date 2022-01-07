Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay: check out 15 minutes of new footage

We’ve got over 15 minutes of Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay here for you to enjoy, along with a chat about our thoughts on the game so far.

Adam got to play 3-4 hours of the title in December, and has had plenty of time to think about it. You can read more formal thoughts on his time, of course, but this is a more informal chat. Chris Hyde is hear to quiz Adam on just what exactly this is, and you can listen to that chat while you watch 15 minutes of Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay captured from Adam’s session.



In his full preview, Adam said: “I’ll be there on release day to see if my initial impressions are right or not. It’s been a while since I’ve felt so conflicted about a game like this. It really is a good, almost hardcore-experience with lots of clever ideas. But it needs some tweaking for people to get the most out of it. Because unless we weren’t given all the information we needed before grabbing the mouse and keyboard and taking on the parasitic Archaean alien threat, this one asks a lot and gives very little in kind. ”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on January 20th. Check out our full 2022 release date calendar here.