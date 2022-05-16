Podcast 487: We Were Here Forever, Soundfall, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

In a shock to everyone involved, this week’s podcast sees Adam Cook and Chris Hyde talking about another co-op experience they’ve been having. As if a playthrough of We Were here Forever wasn’t enough, Adam has been back to Rainbow Six Extraction and brought Chris back to the fold there, too.

Lyle has been playing Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, but this time not in a preview sense. He’s also been playing the surprise shadow drop from the Nintendo Indie Showcase, Soundfall.

