Podcast 481: Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Salt and Sacrifice

Have you ever heard of a fiver? Not the site that has people selling their services, and not the English currency: in this case, it’s a fiver-podcast, with Adam Cook, Chris Hyde, Chris White, Lyle Carr, and of course, Mick Fraser. Can the internet, and one video, actually contain such energy? Will Adam accidentally play the theme tune mid-podcast for a third time this month?



Anyway, when it comes to games, it’s about as big as it comes, with Elden Ring still in our digital drives, while Ghostwire: Tokyo has been in Chris Hyde, Chris White, and Adam Cook’s minds for a few weeks now.



Adam has also played through Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but Mick has been all over Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Not to be outdone, Lyle has previewed Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and as I write that, I’m aware none of us know how you actually pronounce that first word. Get it.

Download the audio MP3, here. Did you enjoy our podcast about Elden Ring ? Are you looking forward to it? Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify