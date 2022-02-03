Competition: Win a copy of Diplomacy is Not an Option

In celebration of the release of Diplomacy is Not an Option on February 9, we’re giving away 10 codes of the game on PC. The city builder, tower defence, RTS brings cartoon violence an exciting gameplay to PCs next week, and it sounds like great fun. The official synopsis reads:

Step into the well-worn shoes of our Hero: a long-suffering minor Lord, who is forced by circumstances to engage in battle with vastly superior enemy forces. Boxed in a by a quarrelsome king, duplicitous advisors, and enemies on all sides, there is no recourse to resolve this peacefully. It seems that Diplomacy Is Not an Option! Experience warfare on an entirely new scale as over 10 THOUSAND enemy units assault your castle walls. Do you have what it takes to save the kingdom? Is the kingdom even worth saving?

If you want to be in with a chance to win one of the codes for Diplomacy is Not an Option, all you need to do is follow the guidelines in the competition link below. Please be advised, the competition is for UK entrants only. The deadline for entries is February 9 when the game releases. Good luck! If you want to know more about the game, check out the Steam page for more information.

