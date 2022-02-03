Dying Light 2 | How to get the paraglider

When you get to the Central Loop in Dying Light 2, the paraglider becomes an integral part of your equipment. Not only does it get you around faster, it helps you avoid enemies on the ground. At night, travelling is much more dangerous, so having this piece of kit is very helpful. In our guide below, we show you when it unlocks, and how to use it.

This guide contains mild story spoilers.

Dying Light 2 paraglider: When does it unlock?

After Waltz pursues you in the car factory in the ‘Last Waltz’ mission, ‘A Place To Call Home’ story quest begins. You’ll meet Lawan, a crossbow-wielding badass who takes you onto the roof of the Fish Eye. After a quick chat, she’ll give you the paraglider.

How does the paraglider work?

It takes a bit of practice, but you’ll be flying through the air in no time. Simply jump off a building and press X/Square on your controller. Manoeuvring with the left analogue lets you move while in the air. Pull back on the stick and you’ll stabilise you descent. Push forward and you’ll fall faster. Be aware, paragliding uses up your stamina.

Dying Light 2 paraglider: Use the air vents

To stay in the air for longer, fly over an air vent. Not only will they keep you in the sky for longer, they replenish your stamina. By completing aligning yourself with the survivors in City Alignment challenges, the option to unlock more air vents becomes available. As you get further into the game, you’ll be jumping off tall buildings. It’s a great piece of equipment and you’ll have lots of fun using it.