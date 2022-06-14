Techland announce free update Dying Light 2 Chapter 1 – In the footsteps of a Nightrunner.

Fans of zombie parkour should prepare for some free content, because Techland have announced Dying Light 2 Chapter 1 – In the footsteps of a Nightrunner. After a hugely successful launch Techland are planning 5 whole year of content for the game, so it might be worth hanging on to it if you’ve managed to finish the lengthy campaign.
“It’s time to expand Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s vibrant, action-packed world. Along with patch 1.4 comes the first free Chapter that introduces the long-awaited Photo Mode feature and some new in-game content, events, and systems. Moreover, this first Chapter is only the beginning of our 5-year support plan. There are many more changes and improvements coming to Villedor in the future.
NEW CHAPTER – In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner
Your task is to help Harper, a Nightrunner of old, in his efforts to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the City’s people in exchange for access to some powerful, never-before-seen equipment.
Chapter Agent — meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected.
New Rank System and Unlockables — discover a system that strengthens the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. Moreover, with enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.
Daily and Weekly Bounties — face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion.
2 New Currencies — to purchase these new items, you will first need to collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses and acquire unique Harper’s Tokens with each new rank.
New Enemies — meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.
Chapter Mission — purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent and try to endure the highly challenging and punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills to their absolute limit.
New Feature: Photo Mode — our fantastic community asked for it, so we gladly obliged. The Photo Mode feature is here! Take some photos to commemorate your adventures in the City!”
