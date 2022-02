February is upon us, and so is Dying Light 2, OlliOlli World, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which in fairness, came out in January. But Chris Hyde is back from holiday to talk about holidaying in the Hisui region of Legends, while Lyle, Adam, and Chris White have been playing OlliOlli World. Of course, most of us have also been playing Dying Light 2, as well.

Download the audio MP3, here. Did you enjoy our podcast about Dying Light 2 and the first of February’s games? Are you playing these games

Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify