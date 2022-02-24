Elden Ring | How to customise your character in-game

If you’ve just picked up Elden Ring, you might be wondering wow to customise your character in-game, and with our handy guide, we’ll explain exactly how you do it.

You see, while you get to fully customise character at the start of Elden Ring, you might change your mind. You can, in fact, change your entire look outside of the “fashion souls” you might already be partaking in. If you want to change your body shape, hair, or even your age, you’ve come to the right place.

Elden Ring: How do I customise my character?

You’ll have to play a few hours, give or take, to find your way to the first proper boss fight: Margit the Fell Omen. Once you face him, whether you win or lose, you’ll be able to sit a spot of Grace and speak to your maiden. Here, she’ll reveal she was testing you, and will open up the opportunity to travel to the Roundtable Hold. This is a place where NPCs gather, no combat is allowed, and you can upgrade weapons, but also get buffs.

You’ll arrive at the Table of Lost Grace location, which is “off map”. Here, you need to chat to everyone in the room, then start exploring until you find a woman sat on a bed who can grant you buffs. This is the room you’re looking for.

I found the room, now what?

If you walk up to the woman who will “hug” you for a buff, you need to do a 180 and look at the wall next to the door you came in from. You should, hopefully, see a dull looking mirror just there, harmlessly sitting doing nothing. This is the object you need to interact with, in order to customise your appearance after starting Elden Ring.

Just in case you’re struggling, here’s an image of the mirror from the door, so you know you’ve got the right room. You should be able to find it, though, but just in case, here we go.

What can I do with the mirror?

Once you interact with it, you can fully customise your character in Elden Ring, even after you’ve started your game. You can change your name, age, and even your body type. If you go into “detailed appearance” you can even alter your appearance as though you’re starting a new game again.