Elden Ring | Where to buy Magic Spells

Elden Ring is a much friendlier game that most of FromSoftware’s work, but it still doesn’t explains some things, like where to buy magic spells. With our handy guide we’ll walk you through the early stages and locations that you’ll need to frequent in order to successfully exploit Elden Ring and where to buy magic.

Whether it’s an INT or FAITH build you’re going for, we’re going to tell you the places where you can buy magic spells. That said, don’t expect a cakewalk, this is a Souls-style game, after all, so you’re gonna have to defeat a few bosses, first.

Elden Ring: Where to buy Magic?

The quickest place to buy spells is from the Roundtable Hold. To access this you’ll need to have found and fought (win or lose) Margit the Fell Omen. Once you’ve found Margit, you can sit at a point of Grace and speak to your maiden. She will tell you she’s been testing you, and now she realises you are serious, you can go to the roundtable. Answer her, saying you’d like to go and you’ll be transported to a save haven.

You can use your horse to run to Margit avoiding enemies, but just follow the Grace markers showing you the way. Once this is done, here you can buy spells from one of the people in the spawn area. You won’t get the most amazing things early on, but it gives you an idea of how many Runes you need to buy the spells, or what aspects you’ll need to put levels in to, in order to use the spells you want.

Make sure you meet the Witch for Glintstone magic

There is an other, possibly better idea for where to buy magic in Elden Ring, especially if you started as the Prisoner class. Once you have found torrent, you can follow the road away from Stormveil Hill and head towards where two giants are pulling a carriage. To the left of this army of foes there’s a small hill with some poisonous flowers. Head towards them and there’s a staircase down into a dungeon, with Pumpkinhead, a side-boss.

How do defeat Pumpkinhead, and next steps

Pumpkinhead is a side boss, and isn’t too tough, really. Since you’re likely playing a magic build or at the very least a combination build, keep your distance to start with. Spam the boss with all your ranged magic (prisoner, again, is great for a starting class for this) and keep your spacing. Eventually you’ll run out and have to get in on him, so dodge and be patient. Small hits in and out works best. If you’ve met the ghostly witch (no spoilers) at the first merchant when you start, summon the wolves who will distract him while you hit with ranged attacks.

Once you’ve defeated the boss, behind him is a door. Open this up and you’ll meet an exiled witch who sells you Glintstone magic. Starting at 1000 Runes, the lowest spell is a great help. There’s a crowd control spell as well. Also you can leave this area and farm the convoy outside for Runes to quickly buy 2-3 spells at once, which gives you great options going forward towards actually infiltrating Stormveil Castle and taking down your first lord.

Like in previous Souls-games, you can find items to bring back to this merchant that will let you buy newer, more powerful spells. So never stop searching!