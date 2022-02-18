Horizon Forbidden West | All Relic Ruins Locations

In Horizon Forbidden West, some of the most sought after collectables are Ornaments. This spheres allow Alloy to travel to Hidden Ember and put on spectacular lights shows themed after important festivals and holidays from the Old World. In order to find these artefacts, you explore specific places known as Relic Ruins. Some of these places require the ability to destroy Firegleam and open Metal Flowers. Don’t panic of you encounter these. Just return when the abilities have been unlocked in the main story. We’ve put together a Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations guide to help you find them all in this wonderful game.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations: The Daunt

The code needed to get through the door is ‘1705.’

The Dry Yearn

The Stillsands

The Long Coast

Restless Weald

‘1923’ is the code needed to get in here.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations: No Man’s Land

Enter ‘2204’ to get through the door with the Ornament behind.

Runner’s Wild

Isle of Spires

The code for this door took us ages to find, so here it is just for you. It’s ‘2109109.’

Nights of Lights

These Relic Ruins are underneath the Hidden Ember. After talking to Stemmur, you’ll unlock the ‘Nights of Lights’ Errand Quest. It’ll see you find an incredible light show underground, surrounded by dangerous machines. As with many other Relic Ruins, you’ll need a code. Enter ‘739135’ when you get to the locked door.

Once all of the Ornaments have been found, head back to Stemmur in the Hidden Ember. He’s chilling on the rooftop. He’ll thank you for finding the ornaments. Stemmur will also point you in the direction of a supply crate. Inside, you’ll find ‘Ancestor’s Return,’ which is a legendary Shredder Gauntlet. Nice! It may send you off on a long and arduous journey, but it’s well worth it in the end.

Check out our Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck and Cauldrons location guides for more help with the game.