0 comments

Horizon Forbidden West | All Relic Ruins Locations

by on February 18, 2022
Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Locations Guide
 

In Horizon Forbidden West, some of the most sought after collectables are Ornaments. This spheres allow Alloy to travel to Hidden Ember and put on spectacular lights shows themed after important festivals and holidays from the Old World. In order to find these artefacts, you explore specific places known as Relic Ruins. Some of these places require the ability to destroy Firegleam and open Metal Flowers. Don’t panic of you encounter these. Just return when the abilities have been unlocked in the main story. We’ve put together a Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations guide to help you find them all in this wonderful game.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations: The Daunt

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Daunt location

The code needed to get through the door is ‘1705.’

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Daunt Location Map

The Dry Yearn

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Dry Yearn Location

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Dry Yearn Location Map

The Stillsands

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Stillsands Location

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Stillsands Location Map

The Long Coast

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Long Coast Location

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins The Long Coast Location Map

Restless Weald

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Restless Weald Location.

‘1923’ is the code needed to get in here.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Restless Weald Location Map

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins locations: No Man’s Land

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins No Man's Land Location

Enter ‘2204’ to get through the door with the Ornament behind.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins No Man's Land Location Map

Runner’s Wild

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Runner's Wild Location

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Runner's Wild Location Map

Isle of Spires

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Isle of Spires Location

The code for this door took us ages to find, so here it is just for you. It’s ‘2109109.’

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Isle of Spires Location Map

Nights of Lights

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Night of Lights Quest

These Relic Ruins are underneath the Hidden Ember. After talking to Stemmur, you’ll unlock the ‘Nights of Lights’ Errand Quest. It’ll see you find an incredible light show underground, surrounded by dangerous machines. As with many other Relic Ruins, you’ll need a code. Enter ‘739135’ when you get to the locked door.

Horizon Forbidden West Relic Ruins Night of Lights Quest Location

Once all of the Ornaments have been found, head back to Stemmur in the Hidden Ember. He’s chilling on the rooftop. He’ll thank you for finding the ornaments. Stemmur will also point you in the direction of a supply crate. Inside, you’ll find ‘Ancestor’s Return,’ which is a legendary Shredder Gauntlet. Nice! It may send you off on a long and arduous journey, but it’s well worth it in the end.

Check out our Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck and Cauldrons location guides for more help with the game.

Features, Guides

GuideGuideshorizon forbidden westOrnamentsRelic RuinsRelic Ruins Locations

Chris White

Video games are cool. Don't let anybody tell you any different.