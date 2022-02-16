PlayStation partners with Eden Project to aid UK wildflower habitats

In conjunction with the release of the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation is teaming up with the Eden Project, home of the National Wildlife Centre, to highlight the importance of conserving the UK’s remaining wildflower meadows.

Since 1930, an estimated 97% of the UK’s wildflower meadows have been lost. In an effort to prevent the outright disappearance, the Eden Project is dedicated to the creation of a 12-acre wildflower habitat in Morecambe, Leicestershire.

This habitat will support local wildlife and aid biodiversity in and around the town. It will be located at sites such as Sunny Slopes in Heysham, West End Gardens, and Happy Mount Park.

Morecambe is the ideal site for the habitat, as it is due to be the location of Eden Project North. This new attraction is due to open in 2024 to showcase the wildlife and nature in Morecambe Bay.

To launch the partnership, PlayStation and the Eden Project have illuminated the Eden Projects iconic Biomes in Cornwall, UK. They have been made to shine a striking blue to represent Aloy’s Shieldwing from Horizon Forbidden West.

The partnership makes a lot of sense given Horizon Forbidden West’s focus on the evolution of nature free from the constraints and negative effects of humanity. David Harland, CEO of Eden Project International, explains: “We are delighted to be working with PlayStation to create new wildflower habitats in Morecambe. In supporting these new nature spaces this project further under lines our commitment to the town and our desire to make a lasting transformation to the residents of Morecambe and the place they live.”

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on PS4 and PS5 on February 18th. You can read our review here, in which we said “From the various biomes and how their ecosystems work, to the vibrancy of the world and how NPCs all go about their daily lives, Horizon Forbidden West is a blockbuster.”