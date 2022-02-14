Podcast 476: Elden Ring, Sifu, Lost Ark

Adam has been playing Elden Ring, and is allowed to talk about the first six hours of the game, which is exciting, right? Meanwhile, Mick, Adam, and Chris Hyde have all been playing Sifu, which means they’ll probably fall out over it, because hard games, amirite?



Elsewhere, Mick piled over 70 hours into a new MMO called Lost Ark over the last month or so. With that in mind, it’d be rude not to hear him out about it, right?

Did you enjoy our podcast about Dying Light 2 and the first of February's games? Are you playing these games

