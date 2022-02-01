Shadow Warrior 3 release date confirmed

Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have announced the release date for Shadow Warrior 3 as March 1, 2022, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This new entry in the franchise will launch its barrage of over-the-top weapons and offbeat humour. Pre-orders are now open and include the exclusive Koromodako Katana – a weapon so great they gave it eight legs. Console owners will also receive Flying Wild Hog’s 2013 Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2.

You can watch the Shadow Warrior 3 release date trailer below:

In addition, the team has revealed that actors Mike Moh, Andromeda Dunker, and SungWon Cho have joined the cast as the new voices of Lo Wang, Motoko and Zilla, alongside the returning Alex Dobrenko as Hoji.

Shadow Warrior 3 finds Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embarking on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.

Shadow Warrior 3 launches on March 1, 2022 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.