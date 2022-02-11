Team 2 of FIFA 22 Future Stars announced

EA has announced four players in Team 2 of its Future Stars teams for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. It’s the second wave of young players with big potential to bolster your Ultimate Team squad. As with players in Team 1 of Future Stars, you can improve your squad with the Future Stars Academy. Complete Objectives in Fifa UltimateTeam with Future Stars Academy players to earn up to four versions of their Future Stars item. The idea being this is simulating their progression towards their peak.

Just like in real life Future Stars can fulfill their potential in many different ways. With Future Stars Dual Potential players, certain Future Stars will have two unique versions recognising two different playing styles they could develop into during their careers.

The four new names that make up Team 2 of FIFA 22 Future Stars are:

Florian Wirtz

Tyler Adams

Ryan Gravenberch

Pedri

You can check out some images below of the new Team:

Keep your eyes peeled on God is a Geek for more FIFA 22 Future Stars news. And keep your eyes peeled in FIFA 22 for Ultimate Team challenges to increase that stats on these new Stars to truly unleash their potential.

FIFA 22 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.