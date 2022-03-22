Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Akisawa Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Akisawa Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Akisawa Shrine details

Akisawa Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Akisawa Shrine region is found to the east of the main Shrine location. You will need to head off road and into the large group of buildings to the east of the shrine. In almost the centre of the group of buildings you can find the Statue on a building corner. If you’re struggling to find the Statue, then check out the map image below. It details the exact location should you get stuck.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

Initially, this Jizo Statue feels like it should belong to a different Shrine given how far it is away, but when you hover over the Shrine on the map you’ll see the large expanse of the map that it covers. The Jizo Statue in question is found to the far northeast of the shrine, pretty much on the edge of its remit. It’s positioned around the back of a building away from the road. For reference, it’s slightly northeast of Shibuya Central Hospital. If you’re still struggling, check out the map image below to find it in no time.

Description upon finding: