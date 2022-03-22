Throughout your adventures in Ghostwire Tokyo you will come across numerous Jizo Statues. These small statues are incredibly important as praying at one will increase your SP. SP is used to cast your Ethereal Weaving techniques, which along with your bow are your main source of offense throughout the game. As such keeping your SP levels topped up throughout the game is crucial. But with 52 Jizo Statues to find throughout Tokyo it can be tricky to find them all. Plus some are placed in pretty hidden locations. But fear not, because here at God is a Geek we’ve pulled together a handy guide to help you out. Read on to find every Jizo Statue in Ghostwire Tokyo

What SP rewards do I get?

Each Jizo Statue will reward you with a permanent increase to your SP count in either your Wind, Fire, or Water Weaving abilities. What determines which one you receive is the colour of the statue you find. There are 30 Wind Jizo Statues, 7 Fire Jizo Statues, and 15 Water Jizo Statues. Each Statue found increases your SP of that element by one.

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Locations

In order to help you with your hunting, we have split up the Jizo Statues by the Shrine area locations on the map. Click below on a specific Shrine area to find out where each Jizo Statue is located.