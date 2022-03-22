Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Morite Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Morite Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Morite Shrine details

Morite Shrine has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The sole Jizo Statue in the Morite Shrine region is a Wind Statue. To find it you’re going to need to head quite away from the Shrine itself. You need to head off in a northeasterly direction away from the Shrine. The easiest way to describe its general area is to hover over the Shrine on the map to pull up the blue area of influence it covers. Zoom right out on the map and you’ll see the full area. The general area you’re looking for is the top-right corner of that area. You’re looking for a corner where a road meets a pathway, and the Juzo Statue itself is just to the side on the path. If you’re unsure of where it is still, then check the image below to find it quickly.

Description upon finding: