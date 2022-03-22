Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Matsumi Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Matsumi Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Matsumi Shrine details

Matsumi Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Matsumi Shrine region is to the southeast of the Shrine. It’s quite difficult to describe the exact area, but it’s roughly straight southeast from the Matusmi Shrine as well as being directly East of the Hirokawa Shrine. Drawing imaginary lines from these Shrines should help pinpoint the rough location and then you should be able to use Spectral Vision to find it. If you can’t quite find the right area, then check the map image below. It will show the exact location of the Jizo Statue.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

Thankfully the final Jizo in the Matsumi Shrine region is much closer to the Shrine. This Jizo Statue is located just southwest of the Shrine, in a built-up area there. From the Shrine face West and jump down to the road. From there proceed a short distance forward, and you’re looking for a pathway off to your left in between some buildings. Careful of any Visitors that are in the area. Proceed down that path and the Statue is in front of you. If you can’t find it, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding: