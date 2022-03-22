Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Utagawa Torii Gate

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Utagawa Torii Gate. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Utagawa Torii Gate details

Utagawa Torii Gate has four Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Utagawa Torii Gate region is to the south of the Shrine. If you highlight the Shrine on the map, and zoom out so you see the entire area of the Shrine, then the area we are looking for is the bottom left corner of that remit. Stick a map marker down there and then head to that location and stick on your Spectral Vision and you should find it just away from the road. If you need help with the exact location, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The next Jizo Statue is also a Wind Statue. For this one, you’ll want to head north from the Torii Gate. Then a little east as well. Go north from the Torii Gate all the way until you reach the river. Now if you turn right and proceed down that road, the Jozu Statue will be in the buildings to your right. Investigate them using your Spectral Vision to find the exact location amongst the buildings. If you’re struggling to pinpoint the location, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The next Jizo Statue is also a Fire Statue. This Jizo Statue is to the south of the Torii Gate. To find it Fast Travel to the Torii Gate and turn around and head south up the steps. Cross over the road, and go up the road sloping up ahead of you. As the road takes a little kink to the left, leave the road to the left and head into a green area in the corner. Here you will find the Jizo Statue waiting for you down some steps to the left. Check out the map image below for more detail.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your fire abilities

Jizo Statue 4

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Utagawa Torii Gate area can be found in the far northeast of the area. It actually cannot be prayed at initially, as fog from later areas cover the Statue. So you’ll need to progress the story a bit and unlock the additional Torii gates to the northeast of Utagawa and cleanse them to get this one. Once you have, head to the far northeastern tip of the area, over the water and you should see this Jizo Statue fairly easily in front of a pillar. Check out the map image below for the exact location.

Description upon finding: