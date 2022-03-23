Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Yamaki Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Yamaki Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Yamaki Shrine details

Yamaki Shrine has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The only Jizo Statue in the Yamaki Shrine region is a Wind Jizo Statue. And it isn’t that hard to find either. That’s because it’s actually incredibly close to the Shrine. From the Shrine location, you’re going to want to move slightly westwards on the map. If you reach the first road you’ve actually gone too far! As it’s on the eastern side of the road. It shouldn’t be too hard to find positioned next to a blue bike shed and in front of some cones. But if you are struggling, then check out the map image below for more detailed location information.

Description upon finding: