Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Kirigaoka Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Kirigaoka Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Kirigaoka Shrine details

Kirigaoka Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in Jirigaoka Shrine region is quite easy to spot. If you follow the path north as part of the Main Mission: Agony then you’ll likely encounter this Shrine naturally. You’ll find it next to the main path as you explore the forest area as you head towards the pillar of light’s heart. If, however, you’ve accidentally missed it and can’t find it, then you’re looking for an area roughly northwest from the Shrine itself but away from the western fog barrier. For a more detailed pinpointed location, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

XXX Statue

Reward:

XXX SP +1

Description upon finding: