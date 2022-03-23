Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Chishima Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Chishima Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Chishima Shrine details

Chishima Shrine has three Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in Chishima Shrine region is another Water Statue. From the Shrine you are going to want to head north, and a little to the west. The Jizo Statue itself is located in back alley area that backs on directly to the forest area of the Kirigaoka region. So look on the map for an area that juts out into that forest region and you should find it. If you’re struggling, check out the map below for the exact location.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The next Jizo Statue in this region is far to the northeast of the Shrine. It isn’t quite in the far northeastern corner of the map, but it is a fair distance away from the shrine, so you’ll want to make your way in this direction. To find it it’s in a built-up area that’s just east of the main road that runs north through the Chishima region. Follow that main road north until you get to the last right turn before the fog. Take that right turn and then the Jizo Statue is between the buildings on your right. For the exact location, check out the map below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

For the final Jizo Statue in Chishima Shrine area, you’re going to need to explore the east of the region. From the shrine, head east until you hit the main road running north. Follow it north a short distance until it forks off left and right. Take the right fork, and then follow this road for quite a while. If you hit the crossroads area, you have gone too far. You’re looking to be about two-thirds of the way down the road before the crossroads. From there, turn right into a built-up area and use you’re Spectral vision to spot the Jizo Statue. See the exact location on the map image below.

Description upon finding: