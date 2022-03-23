Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Shiratsuki Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Shiratsuki Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Shiratsuki Shrine details

Shiratsuki Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in Shiratsuki Shrine region is a Wind Statue. From the Shrine you need to head in a northeasterly direction. Firstly follow the road north that runs alongside the east of the shrine. Ignore the first right turn, but before you get to the second right turn in the road, you’re going to want to go and explore the built-up area to your right, as this is where the Jizo Statue is. Use your Spectral Vision to locate. If you need further help, see the exact location on the map below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in this area is a Water Statue. To find it you’ll need to venture quite far north from the Shrine itself. Follow the road east out of the shrine. Then when you come to the T junction, turn left to head in a northerly direction. Follow this road north until it appears to properly kink into a northeast direction. Just before that point, you are going to want to explore the built-up area to your left to find the Jizo Statue. Use Spectral Vision to help you locate it. If you’re having trouble pinpointing it, then use the map image below.

Description upon finding: