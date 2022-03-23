Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Saihama Torii Gate

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Saihama Torii Gate. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Saihama Torii Gate details

Saihama Torii Gate has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The sole Jizo Statue in the Saihama Torii Gate region is a Wind Statue. From the Shrine you need to head in a northerly direction. The region itself is quite small so there isn’t an awful lot of distance to travel down from the rooftop. In fact the Jizo Statue itself is in the same built-up area as the Shrine. So if you come to a road, you know you’ve gone too far in any direction. You Spectral Vision should help locate it in no time, but if you need further assistance, then check out the map image below.

Description upon finding: