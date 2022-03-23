Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Momokane Torii Gate

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Momokane Torii Gate. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Momokane Torii Gate details

Momokane Torii Gate has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The sole Jizo Statue in the Momokane Torii Gate region is also a Wind Statue. You’ll need to head in an easterly direction from the Shrine to locate this statue. Head east, and cross the road you come across, and beyond it you should find a large graveyard area. The Jizo Statue is within the graves. Head to the northeastern corner of the graveyard and you should find the Jizo Statue there. If you can’t quite locate it use your Spectral Vision to locate it. For a more detailed look on its location, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding: