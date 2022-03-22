Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Kuo Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Kuo Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Kuo Shrine details

Kuo Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Kuo Shrine region is a Wind Statue. To find it you’re going to need to head in an easterly direction from the Shrine. What you’re aiming for is the large highway that runs from west to east to the south of the Shrine. The Jizo Statue is under the highway. So follow the highway east until you come to a wooden area that is boxing in the Jizo Statue. For the exact location, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

For this final Jizo Statue in the Kuo Shrine area, you’re going to want to venture to the northeast most area of the Shrine. If you bring up your map and hover over the Shrine, to bring up the area of it, you’ll notice in the top right-hand corner of the area is a large building. The Jizo Statue is located on the far side of that building. So head over there and use your Spectral Vision to locate it. If you need further help, then check out the map image below to find it.

Description upon finding: