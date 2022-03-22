Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Yashin Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Yashin Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Yashin Shrine details

Yashin Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Yashin Shrine region is a Fire Statue. It’s quite close to the Shrine itself so is quite easy to locate. From the Shrine Fast Travel point, climb out exit the area. You’ll want to head in a southwesterly direction from the Shrine gate, as the Jozu Statue can be found on the side of the road on the corner of the area where the shrine is located. If you’re struggling for its exact location, take a look at the image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your fire abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Yashin Shrine region is a water type. You’ll want to head northeast of the Shrine to find it. Climb out of the building area where the Shrine Gate is and head northeast across the main road you see in front of you. Keep going until you reach a corner of buildings preventing you from going any further. Be careful because there will be Visitors. Check behind some bushes for the Jizo Statue. See below for the exact location.

Description upon finding: