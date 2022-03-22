Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Shiroyama Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Shiroyama Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Shiroyama Shrine details

Shiroyama Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Shiroyama Shrine region is quite easy to find as it’s located very close to the Shrine itself. Its exact location is in a southwest direction from the Shrine, but there’s actually an easier way to find it. Use Fast Travel to warp to Shiroyama Shrine. Then don’t enter the Shrine, but turn immediately right and follow the first right on the road you come across. Not far down the road you’ll see some yellow crates on your left, beyond those is the Shrine. Check the map image below for the exact location.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

This Jizo Statue will likely be your first Fire Jizo Statue, making it super important to find, given how rare and powerful Fire SP is. To find this Jizo Statue, you’re going to want to make your way east from the Shrine area. Move down the small road, and then as it joins the larger one keep heading east. Then when you reach the end of the road (and you can see the highway ahead), stop and double back around to your left into an alleyway. There’ll likely be some visitors here to deal with, but once you have, this Fire Jizo Statue is your reward. Check the map below for the exact location.

Description upon finding: