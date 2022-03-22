Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Namita Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Namita Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Namita Shrine details

Namita Shrine has three Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Namita Shrine region might be the first one you actually find. It’s located in the southeast direction of the Shrine itself. You’ll find it just next to the main path, off the road in a more built-up area. If you’re struggling, you can feed a nearby dog some dog food and it should lead you right to it. Alternatively, check on the map image below to see exactly where to locate it.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

This Jizo Statue is found to the far West of the Shrine, but slightly further north than due west. You’ll find it in a small alleyway next to some boxes, just off from a road. The easiest way to describe how to find it is to embark on the Deep Cleaning Side Mission. Then, when you have to Enter the Bathhouse upon discovering it, pause. On the other side of the road, down the side of a building is the Jizo Statue you are looking for. If you’re still struggling, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in Namita Shrine area is actually quite close to the Shrine itself. You’ll need to head in a northerly direction from the Shrine. You’re looking for the next built-up area over the road from the shrine. Then you’re looking for a Jizo Statue that’s towards the northwest side of that built-up area. There’s a small side street you can walk down and it’s to the side there. For more info, see the map image below.

Description upon finding: