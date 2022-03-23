Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Sakano Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Sakano Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Sakano Shrine details

Sakano Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

Sakano Shrine is another small area, making locating the Jizo Statues that much easier. The first Jizo Statue in the Mikubo Shrine region is a Water Statue. You’ll want to be aiming for a northeasterly direction from the Shrine to find it. From the Shrine head north to the nearby road, then go slightly east until you can turn shortly left onto another road heading north. about three-quarters of the way up this road, you’ll want to look to the right, and you should see the Jizo Statue. Check the map image below if you’re having trouble.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Sakano Shrine region is a Wind Statue. From the previous Jizo Statue, you’re going to want to head east into the next built-up area over the road to find this one. Note in this area, you’re going to want to be in the upper mezzanine shopping area, rather than at ground level, as this is where the Statue is located. You’ll find the Jizo Statue in and around some bin bags. Check out the map image below for the exact location to help you track it down.

Description upon finding: