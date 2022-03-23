Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Kamio Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Kamio Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Kamio Shrine details

KamioShrine has three Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The first Jizo Satue in Kamio Shrine is a Water Statue. It can be located quite close to the Shrine. You’ll want to head off in a southerly direction, over the first road you come across. From there you’ll want to explore the southwestern part of the following built-up area to locate the Jizo Statue. Check out the map below for the exact location.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The next Jizo Statue is in a more southwesterly direction from the Shrine. This Jizo Statue is a rarer Fire Statue, so well worth finding. From the previous Statue, you’re going to want to head west, over the road, into the following built-up area. From there explore the southerly part of it, near the road to locate where the Jizo Statue is. For a more detailed guide to where the Statue is, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your fire abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

For the final Jizo Statue – another Water Statue – you’re going to want to continue your journey in a southwesterly direction. From the previous Jizo Statue continue southwest. You’ll enter a built-up area whose southwest point converges as two roads meet. That corner is the area where this Jizo Statue is located so investigate there with your Spectral Vision. As always, refer to the map image below if you need the specific location.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

