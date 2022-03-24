Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Kappagaike Torii Gate

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Kappagaike Torii Gate. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Kappagaike Torii Gate details

Kappagaike Torii Gate has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The only Jizo Satue in Kappagaike Torii Gate is a Water Statue. This is quite apt really, given the are the Torii Gate sits in is a large shallow lake area. The Jizo Statue can also be found in this same area, making it pretty easy to spot. From the Torii Gate, you’re going to want to head out in a southeasterly direction for a short while. Before long you should see a small wooden hut that houses the Jizo Statue. Head for that and interact with it to improve your Water SP level. If you’re having trouble finding the exact location, then you can check out the map image below to help you out.

Description upon finding: