Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Akitsu Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Akitsu Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Akitsu Shrine details

Akitsu Shrine has three Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The first Jizo Satue in Akitsu Shrine is a Wind Statue. It can be located quite close to the Shrine. You will want to head from the Shrine in a westerly direction, over the first road you come across. From there you’ll want to explore near the centre of the built-up area you’ve just entered. Using your Spectral Vision and the map image below you should find the next Jizo Statue in no time.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

For the next Jizo Statue, you’re going to need to head further south from the Shrine. Keep moving South until you enter the built-up area that is below the built-up area the Shrine is in. You’ll then want to explore the southwest area of that built-up area to find the Jizo Statue. It’s housed in a wooden shed type structure which should be familiar by now. If you’re having trouble locating it, refer to the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in Akitsu Shrine area is a rare Fire Statue. To find it, you’ll need to head in a southeasterly direction from the Shrine. Keep doing so until you get close to the overhead railway line. Then explore the built-up area to the south of you. Use your Spectral Vision and the map image below to pinpoint exactly where it is.

Description upon finding: