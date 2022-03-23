Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Shimokusa Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Shimokusa Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Shimokusa Shrine details

Shimokusa Shrine has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The sole Jizo Statue in the Shimokusa Shrine region is a Water Statue. Thankfully, like the Mikubo Shrine area, this is a very small area on the map, and so the Jizo Statue is quite easy to locate. You’ll need to head in a southwesterly direction from the Shrine itself. If you open up your map, the area you are looking for is a small built-up area to the southwest of the Shrine area, flanked to the west and south by main roads. The Shrine is in the middle of that small area. Use the map image below if you need more specific detail.

Description upon finding: