Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Mikubo Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Mikubo Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Mikubo Shrine details

Mikubo Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Fire Statue

Reward:

Fire SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Mikubo Shrine region is a Fire Statue. Thankfully the Mikubo Shrine area is a very small area on the map, and so both of the Jizo Statues available are very close to the Shrine making them easy to locate from there. For this Jizo Statue, you’re going to want to head out in a southwesterly direction. As soon as you hit the small road running south, stop as the Statue can be found next to this round. Use your Spectral Vision to find it or check out the exact location on the road below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your fire abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Mikubo Shrine region is to the south of the area. Head south through the same built-up area that the Shrine is in to locate it. It’s towards the southern end, just before you hit the main road running east to west. It might be quicker to Tengu up high and glide your way South rather than weaving in and out of buildings. For the exact location, check the map image below.

Description upon finding: