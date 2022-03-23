Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Onten Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Onten Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Onten Shrine details

Onten Shrine has four Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The first Jizo Statue in the Onten Shrine region is a Water Statue. The interesting thing about this Jizo Statue is that you can actually find it well before you unlock the Onten Shrine. You can actually get this once you have access to the Utagawa area of the game in Chapter 3. From there observe the strange upside-down “L” shape of the Shrine area. That is separated by a junction of two main roads. On the corner of those roads is the Jizo Statue, which is quite easy to find. For the exact location, check out the map below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The next Jizo Statue in the Onten Shrine region is much closer to the Shrine than the first. For this Jizo Statue, you’ll want to head in a north by northwest direction. Head north directly from the Shrine, and cross over the road. You’ll then need to explore the built-up area beyond to find the Statue. it’s nestled in between some larger buildings in the centre of the area. Use Spectral Vision or check out the map image below to help locate it.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your wind abilities

Jizo Statue 3

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

For the next Jizo Statue, you’re going to want to head west from the Shrine, and slightly south also. You’re looking for the area where the main road to the south of the Shrine meets the underpass. And in the corner, there is the Jizo Statue just before you go under the highway. If you follow the main roads south, then west from the Shrine you should find it easily. There’s a map reference below if you need further assistance.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 4

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The final Jizo Statue in the Onten Shrine region is also a Wind Statue. This Statue won’t be available right away as you’ll need to banish some fog from other Shrines to access it. However, once the whole of the Onten Shrine area is free of fog, you’ll want to head to the far South of the area. You want to head down the minor road south that is sandwiched between the two larger southern roads. As you head south down this road, you’ll encounter a turning on your left, and the Jizo Statue is here on your right. Check out the map below for more details on the exact location.

Description upon finding: