Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Toyoi Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Toyoi Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Toyoi Shrine details

Toyoi Shrine has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The only Jizo Statue in Toyoi Shrine area is a Wind Statue. And it’s actually quite simple to find if you know where to look. From the Shrine head to the road that is directly south of the Shrine. Once you are on it, turn right and follow the road in a southwesterly direction. As you progress you’ll come to top an open area where the road diverges in two. As this happens look straight ahead in between the divergence to see a small wooden hut with the Jizo Statue inside. Check the map image below if you need further assistance.

Description upon finding: