Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Namihara Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Namihara Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Namihara Shrine details

Namihara Shrine has two Jizo Statues for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

Namihari Shrine is another relatively small area in Ghostwire Tokyo. As such finding the Jizo Statues is again, slightly easier than in other regions. For the first Jizo Statue – a Water Statue – you’ll want to head south through the built-up area you start in from the Shrinw. Work your way down until you’re about halfway through the built-up area and in you’re in the right ballpark. Hit up your Spectral Vision to find it. If you’re having trouble, check out the map image below.

Description upon finding:

By praying to this Jizo statue, you can increase the power of your water abilities

Jizo Statue 2

Type

Wind Statue

Reward:

Wind SP +1

The other Jizo Statue in the Namihara Shrine Area is a Wind Statue. For this one, you’ll want to head off east from the Shrine. Then when you hit the road, cross over it, into the following built-up area. From there’s you’ll want to head southeast. Stop before you get to the small road. You’ll find that the Jizo Statue is just to the side of that small road. To see where the Jizo Statue is exactly, check out the map below.

Description upon finding: