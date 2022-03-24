Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue locations | Hatsuike Shrine

In this guide, we’ve pulled together all of the Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue in Hatsuike Shrine. Our collections of Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue screenshots and detailed descriptions should help you find these very useful locations. Before long you’re SP will be topped up to a handy level to tackle the toughest enemies in the game

Ghostwire Tokyo Jizo Statue Hatsuike Shrine details

Hatsuike Shrine has one Jizo Statue for you to locate. They can be difficult to come across on your own, but fear not, help is at hand. Check out our guide below for some additional help

Jizo Statue 1

Type

Water Statue

Reward:

Water SP +1

The Shrine area on the map should be a big clue as to where to find the Jizo Statue in Hatsuike Shrine area. This final Water Statue is located to the far northeast of the Shrine, just north of the large forest area. Either work your way through the forest, or alternatively follow the road around, until you’re about halfway along the top of the road. From there veer off to the right and find the Statue in a small fenced-off area near the forest. Check out the image below for more detail.

Description upon finding: