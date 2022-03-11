Piepacker announce partnership with SNK

The free social-gaming platform Piepacker has announced a new partnership with Japanese game publisher, SNK. This means that ten iconic retro titles from the NEOGEO will be coming to the platform this month.

You can check out the announcement trailer for the Piepacker SNK partnership below:

In development since March 2020, Piepacker is a platform that hosts more than 100 retro-gaming classics available for the public to play for free through a browser.

SNK is known for franchises like The King of Fighters, Metal Slug, and Samurai Shodown. So fans of their older titles are likely to lap up this new partnership with Piepacker.

Using Piepacker, you can meet up with your friends and play games together in a playroom. There’s also voice and video chat to give you the flexibility to communicate your way. Depending on the games you choose, you can either work together or battle against your friends for glory.

SNK isn’t the first publisher to work with Piepacker. The online service also boasts other renowned publishers such as ATARI, Interplay Entertainment, and Team 17. And by signing up to Piepacker you can enjoy plenty of retro gaming. There’s plenty to choose from, whether you’re a fan of Worms Blast, Sensible Soccer, or Glover, there’s something here for every retro fan.