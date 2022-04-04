Drinkbox announce that Nobody Saves the World arrives on Switch and PlayStation in April

A fantastic game is coming to more consoles this month, as Nobody Saves the World arrives on Switch and PS4/PS5 on April 14th. After setting the world on fire on Xbox and PC, now even more people will be able to enjoy its form changing gameplay. Nobody Saves the World is a game I’ll absolutely be talking about more at GOTY time, so if you haven’t been able to play it yet you should jump on this port.

“Drinkbox Studios (Guacamelee!) are excited to finally announce that their latest game, Nobody Saves the World, will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on April 14th for $24.99 USD, with pre-orders opening on Switch today with a 10% discount. PlayStation players will get both the PS5 and PS4 versions for a single purchase price. Along with its release on Switch and PlayStation, Nobody Saves the World will receive a much requested local co-op update on all current platforms on the same day.

On Nintendo Switch, players will even be able to save the world with a friend on the same Switch with a single Joy-Con in Tabletop Mode. Nobody Saves the World will support cross-gen co-op multiplayer on PlayStation, with PS5 and PS4 players being able to play online co-op with each other.

“It’s been great to see the game being received so positively by our existing fans as well as new players,” said Graham Smith, Producer on Nobody Saves the World and Co-Founder at Drinkbox Studios. “We’ve been around for 14 years now, and Nobody Saves the World has quickly become one of our most successful games. Whenever we try making something completely new it feels like a big gamble, so we’re really happy that the game has found an audience, and I hope that more people will enjoy it now that it’s arriving on PlayStation and Switch. Who knows, perhaps we’ll have more Nobody Saves the World ideas and forms to explore in the future!””