Nobody Saves the World | Frozen Hearth Complete Guide

Frozen Hearth is the new DLC for Nobody Saves the World, the fun, unique adventure from Drinkbox Studios, and one you may just need a guide or two for. If you haven’t yet played Nobody Saves the World, you really should. Here’s what we had to say in our review of the game earlier this year:

Nobody Saves the World is a triumph. It takes a simple, familiar genre, and packs it full of so much variety, versatility, and wholesome fun. It grabs you right from the start and doesn’t stop until the credits roll, and then you’ll want to jump right into new game plus. It’s a meaty, challenging, funny adventure that begs to be explored, experimented with, and rewards you for doing so. This is DrinkBox Studios at its absolute best, and a game not to be missed.

Now with the Frozen Hearth DLC, there’s never been a better time to get stuck in. Within the DLC there’s a new world to explore, plenty of new challenges to undertake, and even a couple of new forms for you to unlock and eventually master. Thankfully, here at God is a Geek, we’ve pulled together a list of everything you need to know to get the most from the new content.

Check out our list of Nobody Saves the World Frozen Hearth guides below for all the info you need:

Every Nobody Saves the World Frozen Hearth Guide